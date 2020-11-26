Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Maradona's most famous quotes

It would be nice if there were more justice - if those who have a lot had a little less, and those who have a little had a little more." On his 1986 World Cup goal against England: "It was scored a little bit with the head of Diego and a little with the hand of God." On his number 10 shirt: "No matter what happens, and no matter who is in charge, the number 10 shirt will always be mine." On spending over a week in intensive care in 2004: "I was hanging by a thread.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 00:53 IST
FACTBOX-Maradona's most famous quotes

Legendary Argentine World Cup winner Diego Maradona died following a heart attack on Wednesday, aged 60. Here are a few of his quotes.

On growing up in poverty: "Poverty is bad, it's difficult, I knew it well. You want lots of things and all you can do is dream about them. It would be nice if there were more justice - if those who have a lot had a little less, and those who have a little had a little more." On his 1986 World Cup goal against England: "It was scored a little bit with the head of Diego and a little with the hand of God."

On his number 10 shirt: "No matter what happens, and no matter who is in charge, the number 10 shirt will always be mine." On spending over a week in intensive care in 2004: "I was hanging by a thread. I started to enter the tunnel (of death) and Boca fans pulled me back, and behind them came fans of River, San Lorenzo, Racing, Huracan, Independiente."

On failing a doping test at the 1994 World Cup: "They cut off my legs and wouldn't let me defend myself. I didn't use drugs, I don't know what happened, I swear that I wasn't doped but I see that they don't care." A favourite criticism he used for those he did not trust: "He is more fake than a light blue dollar."

On his belief: "I'm privileged, but only because that was God's will. God made me play well. He gave me the ability at birth. That's why I make the sign of the cross every time I enter the pitch. If I didn't do it I'd be betraying him." On his daughters: "If my daughters' boyfriends make them cry two or three times, they'll have an accident."

On Cristiano Ronaldo: "Have you noticed how exuberant Cristiano Ronaldo looks? He scores a goal and sells you shampoo." On his mistakes: "Soccer is the most beautiful and healthy sport in the world. Soccer shouldn't have to pay for my mistakes. It's not the ball's fault."

On the psychiatric clinic: "Madness is terrifying. In the clinic I felt like Jack Nicholson in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"... In the clinic there's a guy who thinks he's Robinson Crusoe and no one believes I'm Maradona." On scoring: "Reaching the penalty box and not getting in a shot on goal is like dancing with your sister."

On soccer management: "Football doesn't bother me but what surrounds it does. It bothers me that there are directors who work harder for a photo opportunity than for the club." On drugs: "In the beginning drugs make you euphoric. It's like winning a championship, so you think: who cares about tomorrow, since I won the championship today?"

On Pele and passion: "If (Pele) is Beethoven, I am the Ron Wood, Keith Richards and Bono of football all rolled into one. Because I was the passionate side of football."

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on U.S. jobs data, oil climbs further

MSCIs all-country stock index hits record before slipping 2020 asset performance httptmsnrt.rs2yaDPgn Global stock market outlook httpstmsnrt.rs3nT0J5r Updates prices By Rodrigo CamposNEW YORK, Nov 25 Reuters - Stocks edged back from reco...

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona has died

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona has died....

COVID SCIENCE-No benefit seen from plasma treatment in severe COVID-19; virus may hurt male fertility

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Plasma treatment shows no benefit in severe COVID-19 Bloo...

Soccer-Genius with his feet, many English will remember Maradona for his hand

For all his God-given footballing genius, Diego Maradona, at least for a generation of England fans, will be forever demonized for a moment of skulduggery in Mexico Citys Azteca Stadium at the 1986 World Cup.Maradonas second goal in eventua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020