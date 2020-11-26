Maradona gave some of best sporting moments on football field: PM Modi
Paying tributes to football superstar Diego Maradona, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he gave some of the best sporting moments on the football field and his untimely demise has saddened everyone. Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:38 IST
Paying tributes to football superstar Diego Maradona, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he gave some of the best sporting moments on the football field and his untimely demise has saddened everyone. The Argentine soccer great, who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title, died on Wednesday. He was 60
Modi tweeteed, "Diego Maradona was a maestro of football, who enjoyed global popularity. Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field. His untimely demise has saddened us all. May his soul rest in peace." PTI KR DVDV
