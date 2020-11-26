Left Menu
Six members of Pakistan squad test positive for coronavirus in New Zealand

Six members of the Pakistan touring squad have tested positive for coronavirus while in managed isolation in Christchurch, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Thursday.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 26-11-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:47 IST
Pakistan squad had arrived in Christchurch on Tuesday. (Image: Pakistan Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Six members of the Pakistan touring squad have tested positive for coronavirus while in managed isolation in Christchurch, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Thursday. The Pakistan cricket team had arrived in Christchurch on Tuesday for a month-long tour of New Zealand. The squad led by Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam was under a mandatory 14-day quarantine period as per COVID-19 protocol.

"NZC was made aware today that six members of the Pakistan touring squad, currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, have tested positive for COVID-19," NZC said in an official statement. "Two of these six results have been deemed 'historical'; four have been confirmed as new," it added.

Now in line with the protocols governing the squad's entry into New Zealand, the six members of the squad will be moved to the quarantine arm of the managed isolation facility. As a consequence, the Pakistan team's exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed.

"Separately, NZC has also been made aware that some members of the Pakistan team had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation," the cricket board said. Pakistan are slated to play three T20Is on December 18, 20, and 22, and the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be held in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch on December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively. (ANI)

