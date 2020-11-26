FACTBOX-Rugby-Argentina v New Zealand - Tri-Nations championship

FACTBOX-Rugby-Argentina v New Zealand - Tri-Nations championshipReuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:44 IST
Factbox on Saturday's Tri-Nations championship match between Argentina and New Zealand: When: Nov. 28, 7.45 p.m. (0845 GMT)
Where: Hunter Stadium, Newcastle (capacity: 33,000) Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)
Assistant referees: Angus Gardner (Australia), Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand), TMO: Paul Williams (New Zealand) ARGENTINA
World ranking: 8 Coach: Mario Ledesma
Captain: Pablo Matera Team: 15-Emiliano Boffelli, 14-Ramiro Moyano, 13-Juan Cruz Mallia, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11-Santiago Cordero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Felipe Excurra, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Lucas Paulos, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Santiago Medrano, 2-Julian Montoya, 1-Mayco Vivas
Replacements: 16-Santiago Socino, 17-Nahuel Tetaz Chapparo, 18-Lucio Sordoni, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Santiago Grondona, 21-Gonzalo Bertranou, 22-Santiago Carreras, 23-Lucas Mensa NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: 3 Coach: Ian Foster
Captain: Sam Cane Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Jordie Barrett, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Jack Goodhue, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Scott Barrett, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody
Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18-Tyrel Lomax, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Hoskins Sotutu, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Rieko Ioane, 23-Will Jordan OVERALL RECORD
Played: 30 Argentina wins: 1
New Zealand wins: 28 Draw: 1
LAST FIVE MEETINGS 2020 New Zealand 15-25 Argentina Sydney
2019 Argentina 16-20 New Zealand Buenos Aires 2018 Argentina 17-35 New Zealand Buenos Aires
2018 New Zealand 46-24 Argentina Nelson 2017 Argentina 10-36 New Zealand Buenos Aires (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Ian Foster
- Peter
- Barrett
- Smith
- Clarke
- New Zealand