Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia's Finch says fixed IPL glitches ahead of India series

"It's just a few balance things, just head position in my stance and small things like that I sometimes can forget about," Finch said ahead of the one-day series opener on Friday. "You tend to get a little bit one-paced with your training, almost focused on power-hitting rather than a few minor technical things that can help you out.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:03 IST
Cricket-Australia's Finch says fixed IPL glitches ahead of India series

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch said he has ironed out the kinks in his batting ahead of the series against India after a lean run in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL). Finch managed just 268 runs, including one fifty, in 12 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are captained by India skipper Virat Kohli, and was dropped out of the starting side before being recalled for the playoffs.

Since returning to Australia from the IPL, Finch has spent much of the two-week quarantine period fine-tuning his game under the watchful eye of assistant coach Andrew McDonald. "It's just a few balance things, just head position in my stance and small things like that I sometimes can forget about," Finch said ahead of the one-day series opener on Friday.

"You tend to get a little bit one-paced with your training, almost focused on power-hitting rather than a few minor technical things that can help you out. "It hasn't been anything huge, it's a just a few steps I generally go to when things haven't been as smooth as I would have liked."

Finch said Australia would seek to dominate rather than contain the India captain at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. "If you look at his record it's second to none," Finch said of Kohli, who averages nearly 60 in the 50-overs format.

"I think what we have to keep in mind is that we have to keep looking to get him out. "When you go away from that and you look to contain players you can miss a trick there."

"He's probably the best one-day player of all time so it's about sticking to our plans and being really committed in that regard." The teams will play three one-dayers and three Twenty20s before the start of a four-test series at Adelaide on Dec. 17.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mission Olympic Cell approves Bajrang's one-month training camp in USA

Mission Olympic Cell has approved a one-month training camp in the USA for wrestler Bajrang Punia, one of Indias biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell held on Thursday, a ...

Adil Hussain's 'Nirvana Inn' to premiere on Cinemapreneur for 99 hours from Dec 11

Adil Hussain-starrer Nirvana Inn will be available online on pay-per-view digital platform&#160;Cinemapreneur for 99 hours from December 11 onwards. Directed by Vijay Jayapal, the psychological horror film also stars Rajshri Deshpande and S...

'Delhi Chalo' march: Protesting farmers charged with attempt to murder, rioting in Haryana

Haryana Police has booked state Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and several farmers on attempt to murder, rioting, causing obstruction in government duty and other charges for violations during their Delhi Chalo march, o...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Ravens game at Steelers postponed due to COVID-19 outbreakThe Baltimore Ravens game versus hosts Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Tuesday from Sunday because of a COVID-19 outbreak ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020