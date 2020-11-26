'You will forever be in our hearts': Kohli pays tribute to security personnel killed in 26/11 attacks

On the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday paid tribute to the people and security personnel who lost their lives in the ghastly attacks. "Remembering the innocent lives we lost and our bravehearts who saved many during the 26/11 attacks. You will always be remembered and will forever be in our hearts," Kohli tweeted.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said the wounds may have healed, but the scars remain. "The wounds may have healed, but the scars remain. Of the lives lost and the sacrifices made. These shall always be a reminder of the strength of human spirit to overcome any act of adversity. Remembering all our martyrs on this day. #MumbaiTerrorAttack," Tendulkar wrote.

The attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days, leading to the death of 166 people and injuring over 300. Twenty-Six Eleven, as these attacks are often referred to, witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists coming to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane tweeted: "Saluting the indomitable spirit of all the martyrs who laid down their lives to protect us and remembering the innocent lives we lost on 26/11." (ANI)