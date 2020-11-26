Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA vs Eng: Pretorius ruled out from Proteas squad due to hamstring injury

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced that Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out from their squad for the upcoming series against England due to a hamstring injury.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:23 IST
SA vs Eng: Pretorius ruled out from Proteas squad due to hamstring injury
South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced that Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out from their squad for the upcoming series against England due to a hamstring injury. "The injury took place during a team practice session at Six Gun Grill Newlands and is expected to take three to four weeks for recovery," said CSA in an official release.

CSA also confirmed that there will be no replacement named for Pretorius. South Africa A team coach, Malibongwe Maketa has also joined the Proteas camp as extra cover to assist the team. The board also announced that no new members of their men's squad have returned positive COVID-19 results in their third round of testing.

The two players, who had tested positive last week, were not part of the third round of testing and both the players remain in isolation and are being monitored closely. "The hosts did their final round of testing this morning (Thursday) with the expectation of receiving results later in the evening - an update will be provided when the results are confirmed," said CSA in an official release.

South Africa and England are slated to lock horns in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played on Friday, November 27 at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. (ANI)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Piaggio to soon start manufacturing Aprilia SXR 160 scooter at Baramati plant

Italian premium scooter maker Piaggio on Thursday said it will soon commence the production of Aprilia SXR 160 scooter at its Baramati manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, ahead of its launch. Showcased at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida i...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks, currencies supported by depressed dollar

Emerging market stocks resumed gains on Thursday, while currencies firmed as the dollar lost more ground in the wake of downbeat U.S. economic data. The Turkish lira firmed after weakening to 8 per dollar on Wednesday, while the Russian rou...

Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired.The government gave the ...

Hungary shuns further restrictions despite rising COVID-19 cases

Hungary has no immediate plan for more restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, even as health officials reported a steady rise in new cases and deaths.The gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020