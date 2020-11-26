Left Menu
Real sad loss for football: Fowler

It really is because, you know, why he was as a player was just incredible," he said. And whenever we do talk about the great players in the history of football, Diego Maradona is rightly rated as one of the best ever.

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:16 IST
Liverpool legend and SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler on Thursday mourned the death of Argentine legend Diego Maradona, describing him as one of the greatest to have ever played the game. Maradona, considered the greatest footballer of all time alongside Brazil's Pele, died following a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He was 60.

"It's incredibly sad. I think certainly me growing up, looked up to him. He's arguably one of the greatest ever players," the 45-year-old former English footballer said. "It's such a sad thing and we know he's had various problems within his life. But let's not take away the fact that he was an absolute quality player." Fowler said he was lucky to meet the Argentine a few times.

"I actually found him to be a remarkable man as well. It's a real, real sad loss for football. It really is because, you know, why he was as a player was just incredible," he said. "We all talk about the great players. And whenever we do talk about the great players in the history of football, Diego Maradona is rightly rated as one of the best ever. It's a sad, sad loss and will be missed by many, many people." Three days of national mourning have been declared in Argentina as the fans paid their last tributes to the national hero at the presidential palace, Casa Rosada, in Buenos Aires.

