Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Organisers await govt nod to allow players to train in Australian Open quarantine

Australian Open organisers said on Friday that nothing regarding the quarantine for players arriving in the country for the Grand Slam had been decided yet despite a report in local media that competitors would be able to train while in self-isolation. The Age newspaper reported that the men's governing body ATP has told the players that they would be allowed to train during their 14-day quarantine period ahead of the Australian Open.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:15 IST
Tennis-Organisers await govt nod to allow players to train in Australian Open quarantine

Australian Open organisers said on Friday that nothing regarding the quarantine for players arriving in the country for the Grand Slam had been decided yet despite a report in local media that competitors would be able to train while in self-isolation.

The Age newspaper reported that the men's governing body ATP has told the players that they would be allowed to train during their 14-day quarantine period ahead of the Australian Open. A Tennis Australia spokesperson told Reuters that the organisers are still waiting for approvals from the Victoria state government for all details on the year's first Grand Slam, including those relating to practice during quarantine.

Organisers have been in lengthy discussions with authorities over the COVID-19 protocols to be established for those arriving in Australia ahead of the Melbourne Park tournament, which is slated to be held from Jan. 18-31. State officials on Wednesday confirmed the Melbourne Park tournament would go ahead, though it would likely take place a week or two after the scheduled start date and that players would have to undergo quarantine.

Men's number one Novak Djokovic recently called on the authorities to ensure players are allowed to train during quarantine, while Russia's Daniil Medvedev said it would be "dangerous" to be confined to a hotel room for two weeks and then go straight into a Grand Slam. Melbourne on Friday completed 28 days since the last reported locally-acquired case of novel coronavirus infection.

Due to border restrictions between states and varied quarantine requirements by local governments across the country, TA plans to shift all build-up tournaments for the Grand Slam to Victoria. The report said the ATP Cup, the 24-nation men's event which made its debut this year in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney as a Grand Slam tune-up, would be cancelled in 2021 though other ATP and WTA lead-up events would go ahead.

ATP had no comment on the report but the governing body is expected to release the 2021 calendar in early December. TA said a decision on the ATP Cup was yet to be taken and the organisers would only be able to finalise details of lead-up tournaments to the Australian Open once dates and quarantine details are finalised.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 farmers attempt self-immolation outside Odisha Assembly

Four days after a couple from Nayagarh district attempted self-immolation outside the Assembly building here, three farmers on Friday made an unsuccessful bid to set themselves on fire in front of the same structure. The three persons have ...

Jagir Kaur elected as new SGPC president

Senior Akali leader Jagir Kaur was on Friday elected as the president of apex gurdwara body SGPC. Elected for a year, she will be the 45th president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.Elected as SGPC chief for the third time, Ka...

Tata Steel launches value-added product for micro-segments

Expanding its value-added basket, Tata Steel on Friday said it has introduced a new coated product targeting MSMEs and emerging enterprises. Galvanova is a 55 per cent aluminium-zinc alloy coated product, which is all-weather durable and of...

JP Nadda holds roadshow in Hyderabad ahead of GHMC polls

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020