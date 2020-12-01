Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Olympic rings return to Tokyo Bay; Mahomes-led Chiefs take down Brady, Bucs and more

The game between the two divisional rivals was originally set for the NFL's coveted Thanksgiving Day primetime slot but was delayed - first to Sunday and then to Tuesday - as several Ravens players were placed on their reserve/COVID list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 13:28 IST
Sports News Roundup: Olympic rings return to Tokyo Bay; Mahomes-led Chiefs take down Brady, Bucs and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympic rings return to Tokyo Bay

The Olympic rings monument was reinstalled in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, after being removed in August for maintenance, as organisers ramp up preparations for next year's postponed Summer Games. The return of the monument, which stands 15.3m tall and 32.6m wide and was originally installed in January, should send a signal that the Games are getting closer, Tokyo metropolitan government planning director Atsushi Yanashimizu told Reuters.

NFL roundup: Mahomes-led Chiefs take down Brady, Bucs

Patrick Mahomes passed for 462 yards and three touchdowns, winning a duel with Tom Brady, as the visiting Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 on Sunday. The Chiefs (10-1) won their sixth straight and continued to track the front-running Pittsburgh Steelers for the top seed in the AFC playoffs by capitalizing on the rhythm established between Mahomes and speedster Tyreek Hill, who caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Australian NBA trailblazer Bogut retires

Australian basketball great Andrew Bogut has retired from the sport effective immediately, leaving the nation without its most experienced campaigner ahead of next year's Tokyo Olympics. Bogut, who won an NBA championship with Golden State in 2015, announced his decision on his podcast "Rogues Bogues" on Tuesday, citing a growing toll of injuries on his body.

Patriots WR Edelman placed on COVID-19 list

The New England Patriots placed receiver Julian Edelman on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to the NFL's daily transaction wire. It wasn't immediately known if Edelman tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with someone who did.

Ravens, Steelers game delayed again as league grapples with COVID-19 fallout

The National Football League (NFL) once again delayed a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers, pushing it from Tuesday to Wednesday, as the league grapples with COVID-19 positive tests. The game between the two divisional rivals was originally set for the NFL's coveted Thanksgiving Day primetime slot but was delayed - first to Sunday and then to Tuesday - as several Ravens players were placed on their reserve/COVID list.

F1 champion Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, the sport's governing FIA said on Tuesday. Hamilton, who has already secured a record-equalling seventh world title and won Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, was experiencing mild symptoms but was otherwise fit and well, his Mercedes team said.

Argentines celebrate 'eternal love' for Maradona with tattoos

Under his shirt, pizza shop owner Guillermo Rodriguez is a walking shrine to Diego Maradona. His entire back is covered in tattoos depicting the soccer great, whose death last week at the age of 60 inspired enormous grief in Argentina and beyond. "It is something beautiful to live with him, so for us he did not die, he will continue being there for all of us, the love we have is eternal," said Rodriguez, whose pizza store is called "Siempre al 10", referring to Maradona's jersey's number.

Reports: Royals signing LHP Minor to two-year deal

The Kansas City Royals reportedly have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent left-hander Mike Minor, pending the results of a physical. Minor, who turns 33 on Dec. 26, split the 2020 season with the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics and went 1-6 with a 5.56 ERA in 12 games (11 starts).

Players will skip Australian Open if blocked from training in quarantine: Vallverdu

Players will skip the Australian Open if they are not allowed to practise during their mandatory two-week quarantine due to the risk of injury, Daniel Vallverdu, who has coached some of the biggest names on the ATP Tour, told Reuters. Tennis Australia (TA) have been in talks with the Victoria state government over the COVID-19 protocols to be established for those arriving ahead of the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park, which is scheduled for Jan. 18-31.

Colts punter Sanchez to undergo surgery on cancerous tumor

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing surgery Tuesday to remove a tumor, he said on Monday. The 26-year-old, who signed with the Colts after going undrafted in 2017, said that his doctors had caught the cancerous tumor "before it spread all over" but added that he will miss some playing time.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agri reform tells world Indian industry seeks to grow but not at cost of farmers: Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the agricultural reform undertaken by the government sends out a signal globally that the Indian industry seeks to grow without compromising the interests of the countrys farming community.&#160; ...

Norway oil output curbs to expire at year-end, energy ministry says

Norways oil output curbs, in place since June, are set to end on Dec. 31, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said on Tuesday.The Norwegian regulation will expire at the end of the year, the ministry said in a statement. Following a sharp ...

UPDATE 1-China gave COVID-19 vaccine candidate to N.Korea's Kim - U.S. analyst

China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the C...

Winters force Chinese to rotate troops on the front line daily, Indians staying longer

It appears the Chinese soldiers are not being able to withstand the harsh winters of the eastern Ladakh sector as they are being rotated on a daily basis at the forward positions, whereas Indian troops are staying for longer periods at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020