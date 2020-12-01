Neuer 'very grateful' to be part of 'great team' Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer said that he is grateful to be a part of this "great team" and credited the "entire defensive unit" for his nomination for the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award. FIFA on November 25 revealed the candidates shortlisted for seven of the individual trophies that will be presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on December 17. Apart from Neuer, Alisson Becker, Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas, Jan Oblak, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen have been nominated for the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award.

"Of course, as a goalkeeper, that makes you very proud, but I think it's also an appreciation for us as a team. I'm very grateful to be part of a great team with really good players, especially in front of me in defence. When it comes to an award like this, it's not just a success for me personally, but for the entire defensive unit. That's a good feeling. It also shows that we've done a great job in Europe -- in Lisbon and in the Champions League in general. We can be proud of ourselves," the club's official website quoted Neuer as saying. Neuer said the players try to perform to the best of their ability and he is having "so much fun" playing for Bayern Munich.

"It has to be said that I have a lot of confidence in the people in front of me. I'm very grateful for the players in front of me -- no matter who it is now in our back four, in defence. We always try to perform the best we can together -- and that's why I'm having so much fun at the moment, playing under this coaching team and with all the players," he said. "I think that we're very confident in ourselves, you can see that we just have a great team on the pitch, and for me personally it's because of this that I'm never afraid to do what I have to do in the game. Instead, I'm very brave and always try to make the right decision," Neuer added. (ANI)