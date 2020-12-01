Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Jeonbuk eliminated as Yokohama advance in Asian Champions League

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:57 IST
Soccer-Jeonbuk eliminated as Yokohama advance in Asian Champions League

Jeonbuk Motors failed in their bid to add the Asian Champions League to their South Korean league and cup double as Yokohama F Marinos handed Jose Morais' side a 4-1 thrashing to advance to the knockout stage on Tuesday.

Jeonbuk, previously two-time Asian champions, needed a win against the 2019 Japanese champions to keep alive their hopes of completing a remarkable treble. But Theerathon Bunmathan’s long range effort and Marcos Junior’s left foot strike put Ange Postecoglou’s side two goals up inside the first 51 minutes. Jeonbuk halved the deficit three minutes later when Gustavo converted from the penalty spot.

However, Teruhito Nakagawa restored Marinos' two goal lead 17 minutes from time and Ado Onaiwu added a late fourth. The win for Marinos means the Japanese club advance to the knockout rounds for the first time and are all-but assured of top spot in the Group H after second-placed Shanghai SIPG lost 4-0 to already-eliminated Sydney FC.

Sydney impressed to pick up their first win of the campaign, although their victory was marred by the loss of goalkeeper Adam Pavlesic in a clash of heads with SIPG’s Yu Rui. Pavlesic was carried off in a neck brace before goals from Alex Wilkinson, Luke Brattan and two from Trent Buhagiar earned Steve Corica's side victory.

SIPG take on Jeonbuk on Friday needing a massive win while hoping Yokohama lose heavily to Sydney to overturn a 10 goal difference and claim top spot. Meanwhile, Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou Evergrande were held to a 1-1 draw by Suwon Bluewings.

Wei Shihao scored 18 minutes from time to salvage a point for the Chinese Super League side after Lim Sang-hyub had given the South Koreans the lead. The draw means Guangzhou maintain their three-point lead over Suwon. With only three teams in Group G following the withdrawal of Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim, Suwon can claim second place with a two-goal victory over group winners Vissel Kobe when they meet on Friday.

The knockout stage of the tournament, which features 15 teams from east Asia and is being held in a biosecure bubble in Doha after play was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, begins on Sunday. The final will be hosted in Qatar on Dec. 19, with the leading team from the east taking on Iran’s Persepolis after they advanced to the decider during a centralised event for teams from the west in October.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Millie Bobby breaks down detailing 'uncomfortable' fan encounter

English actor Millie Bobby Brown burst into tears while describing how a pushy fan made her feel uncomfortable and disrespected by filming her without her consent. According to Page Six, the Stranger Things star said the encounter happened...

Slight improvement in min temperature in Kashmir; weather to remain dry till Dec 6

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg was the only place in Kashmir which experienced a sub-zero night even as there was an improvement in the minimum temperature across the Valley, officials said on Tuesday. The weather is expected to remain dr...

AstraZeneca partner sticks with two full dose regimen in COVID trials in India

Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine, will continue to test a two full dose regimen of the shot despite it showing a lower success rate than a half and full dose regimen in pivot...

China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

A Chinese robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth landed on the moon Tuesday, the government announcedThe Change 5 probe successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area, the official China News Service said, cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020