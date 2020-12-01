Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Scotland to host South Africa, Australia in 2021 autumn internationals

Scotland will look to end an 11-year winless run against South Africa when they host the world champions in November next year as part of their autumn internationals season.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:20 IST
Rugby-Scotland to host South Africa, Australia in 2021 autumn internationals

Scotland will look to end an 11-year winless run against South Africa when they host the world champions in November next year as part of their autumn internationals season. Scotland will also play host to Australia and a third side, which will be announced in due course, with the fixtures set to take place on the weekends of Nov. 6, 13 and 20 respectively.

Scotland have lost their last six meetings with South Africa since their 21-17 victory a decade ago. "The Autumn Internationals in 2021 will be another opportunity for our players to represent their country, hopefully with our fans in attendance, and provides the team with a different challenge and exciting challenge as a result," Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said in a statement.

Townsend's side will also be looking for a hat-trick of victories against Australia, having won their last two encounters in 2017.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar calls on Yogi Adityanath to discuss possibilities for film shooting in UP

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a city hotel to discuss the immense possibilities of film shoots in the northern state. The UP CM has arrived here to launch a Rs 200 crores Lucknow Muni...

Akshay Kumar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the city and discussed his upcoming film Ram Setu, according to sources. The Laxmii actor met the CM for dinner at citys Tride...

Hry police ask travellers to avoid Singhu, Tikri borders to enter Delhi

In the wake of the farmers protest, Haryana Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory asking travellers to avoid Singhu and Tikri borders to enter Delhi from the state. The advisory said in view of the disruption at entry points on nation...

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Many customers of State Bank of India SBI took to social media on Tuesday to complain about technical glitches leading to transaction failures. TheOfficialSBI server down since morning... Worse services I want to close my sbi account. Ple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020