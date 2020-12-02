Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Work permits needed for EU players under Premier League post-Brexit rules

In a joint statement with the country's governing soccer body (FA) and the English Football League (EFL), the Premier League said the regulations will come into effect when the mid-season transfer window opens in January 2021. With the UK leaving the EU's orbit on Dec. 31, following a standstill transition period, the league submitted the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) proposal to the government last month and it has been approved by The Home Office.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 01:03 IST
Soccer-Work permits needed for EU players under Premier League post-Brexit rules

Premier League clubs will not be allowed to sign players from European Union (EU) countries without a work permit while foreign players under the age of 18 cannot be signed at all as part of post-Brexit regulations, the league said on Tuesday. In a joint statement with the country's governing soccer body (FA) and the English Football League (EFL), the Premier League said the regulations will come into effect when the mid-season transfer window opens in January 2021.

With the UK leaving the EU's orbit on Dec. 31, following a standstill transition period, the league submitted the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) proposal to the government last month and it has been approved by The Home Office. "Post-Brexit, clubs will not be able to sign players freely from the EU," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1922063.

"Players from EU countries who want to play in the Premier League or EFL will be required to gain a GBE, like all other overseas players without the right to work in the UK." The criteria to sign players is based on a points system which considers the number of senior and youth international appearances, club appearances as well as the quality of the selling club, its league position and the league itself.

"Players accumulating the requisite amount of points will earn a GBE automatically, while players just below the threshold may be considered for a GBE by an Exceptions Panel," it added. However, under the new rules, clubs will no longer be allowed to sign overseas players until they turn 18.

Premier League clubs will be allowed to sign a maximum of three Under-21 players in January and will be limited to six per season. The regulations will be reviewed in full before the close season transfer window which opens after the 2020-21 season ends.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Shakhtar stun Real Madrid again to leave Spaniards on the brink

Real Madrids Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance after they lost 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, leaving their fate in reaching the knockout stages out of their hands heading into the final round of matches.The 13-times Eu...

UN humanitarian office puts Yemen war dead at 233,000, mostly from ‘indirect causes’

OCHA included the figure in an update within its latest Global Humanitarian Overview, where it gave a description of the context, crisis and humanitarian needs in Yemen. It said the conflict had intensified this year, with 47 identifiable...

Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers, Senate leader McConnell float new coronavirus aid bills

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a 908 billion COVID-19 relief bill aimed at breaking a monthslong deadlock between Democrats and Republicans over new emergency assistance for small businesses, unemployed people, air...

U.S. Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud -AP

The U.S. Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election, despite President Donald Trumps repeated claims, Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday. To date,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020