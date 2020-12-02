Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Malan one short of ton as England secure series whitewash

The tourists made 192-1 with Malan one shy of his century and Buttler 67 not out in a T20 international record 167-run second-wicket partnership, which came off 90 balls. South Africa, easily beaten by England in their opening two matches in the Cape, were again slow to get going and had scored 64-3 in the 10th over when Rassie van der Dussen joined Faf du Plessis at the crease.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 02-12-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 01:19 IST
Cricket-Malan one short of ton as England secure series whitewash

Dawid Malan scored an unbeaten 99 as England impressively chased down an imposing target to beat South Africa by nine wickets at Newlands on Tuesday and complete a clean sweep of their three-match Twenty20 series. South Africa elected to bat after winning the toss and, after a spluttering start, reached 191 for three wickets.

But a swashbuckling, record-breaking reply, spearheaded by Malan and Jos Buttler, helped England to their target with 14 balls to spare. The tourists made 192-1 with Malan one shy of his century and Buttler 67 not out in a T20 international record 167-run second-wicket partnership, which came off 90 balls.

South Africa, easily beaten by England in their opening two matches in the Cape, were again slow to get going and had scored 64-3 in the 10th over when Rassie van der Dussen joined Faf du Plessis at the crease. The pair then added an unbeaten 127 runs as Van der Dussen scored a career T20 high of 74 with the experienced Du Plessis adding 52 not out. They smacked 84 runs off the final five overs to set a testing target for the tourists.

But England, after losing Jason Roy for 16 in their fourth over, set about a poor home attack with some venom, hammering the bowling to all parts of the ground including 40 runs off the 11th and 12th overs alone. Malan, who had scored 55 runs on Sunday in Paarl to help England clinch the series, continued where he left off at the smaller Newlands, reaching his half century off 26 balls.

He reached 98 with a four that tied the scores and then appeared unaware that he was one shy of his ton as he failed to attempt a second run despite a fielding fumble. England and South Africa will now play three One Day Internationals, starting at Newlands on Friday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Shakhtar stun Real Madrid again to leave Spaniards on the brink

Real Madrids Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance after they lost 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, leaving their fate in reaching the knockout stages out of their hands heading into the final round of matches.The 13-times Eu...

UN humanitarian office puts Yemen war dead at 233,000, mostly from ‘indirect causes’

OCHA included the figure in an update within its latest Global Humanitarian Overview, where it gave a description of the context, crisis and humanitarian needs in Yemen. It said the conflict had intensified this year, with 47 identifiable...

Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers, Senate leader McConnell float new coronavirus aid bills

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a 908 billion COVID-19 relief bill aimed at breaking a monthslong deadlock between Democrats and Republicans over new emergency assistance for small businesses, unemployed people, air...

U.S. Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud -AP

The U.S. Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election, despite President Donald Trumps repeated claims, Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday. To date,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020