Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Eighth member of Pakistan touring squad tests positive for COVID-19

After another round of testing on Sunday, all the players who clear the 14-day health check will be allowed to leave the managed isolation facility. "The PCB has been maintaining a close contact with the Pakistan team management in New Zealand and have kept them updated on the return to training process," the board said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 08:59 IST
Cricket-Eighth member of Pakistan touring squad tests positive for COVID-19

One more member of the Pakistan cricket squad touring New Zealand has returned a positive COVID-19 test, New Zealand's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday, bringing the total tally of infections within the party to eight. The new case, confirmed in Canterbury, was one of three that were under investigation from Tuesday, with the other two still to be determined.

A ministry statement, which did not name the person who returned a positive test, said the team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury health officials are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to result in transmission of COVID-19. Two of the eight confirmed cases for COVID-19 have been deemed "historic" and not infectious, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) saying those players are in isolation in the facility as the other members of the squad who have tested negative.

The PCB, which has not identified those who tested positive, said all those who return negative tests are expected to be able to train in managed isolation. After another round of testing on Sunday, all the players who clear the 14-day health check will be allowed to leave the managed isolation facility.

"The PCB has been maintaining a close contact with the Pakistan team management in New Zealand and have kept them updated on the return to training process," the board said in a statement. "The management and the players are fully supportive of the process and keen to get back on to the field as soon as they are compliant with the New Zealand government rules."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Porto advances in CL, Man City tops group after 0-0 draw

Porto advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 0-0 draw against already-qualified Manchester City, whose point assured the English team a first-place finish in Group C. The result suited both teams, though City created ...

AK-47 rifle, ammunition recovered in Assam's Baksa

Police have recovered one AK-47 rifle with one magazine and 55 rounds of ammunition in the Baksa district, the police said on Wednesday.December 1st2nd - BaksaPol recovered one hidden AK-47 Rifle with 1 magazine, 55 ammunitions from Uttarku...

Lukaku fires Inter to 3-2 win over Gladbach to avoid CL exit

Inter Milan got the win it needed to stay in the Champions League but only after surviving a crucial video review. Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter beat Borussia Mnchengladbach 3-2 on Tuesday to avoid being eliminated in the group stage ...

Olympics-Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitors for Tokyo Games: Nikkei

Japan aims to allow large-scale numbers of overseas visitors to attend next years Tokyo Olympics without mandatory vaccinations or quarantine provided they submit negative COVID-19 test results and download tracking apps, the Nikkei busines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020