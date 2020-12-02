Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Leicester trio to make injury returns in Europa League, regulars rested

(Timothy) Castagne is still out. However, with Leicester already through to the knockout stages, Rodgers has rested regulars Jamie Vardy, Kasper Schmeichel, Jonny Evans and Youri Tielemans, with an eye on Sunday's Premier League game at Sheffield United.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 23:54 IST
Soccer-Leicester trio to make injury returns in Europa League, regulars rested
Representative Image.

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira will return from injury in Thursday's Europa League encounter at Zorya Luhansk, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday. Ndidi underwent groin surgery in September while Soyuncu was sidelined in October with an abductor problem. Meanwhile, Pereira has not played since he suffered a knee ligament injury before the COVID-19 stoppage last season.

"Ndidi will play for us, Soyuncu too... Ricardo has played an Under-23s game," Rodgers told reporters. "They're very important for us and it's fantastic to have them back. (Timothy) Castagne is still out.

However, with Leicester already through to the knockout stages, Rodgers has rested regulars Jamie Vardy, Kasper Schmeichel, Jonny Evans and Youri Tielemans, with an eye on Sunday's Premier League game at Sheffield United. "We have left a few players behind - Evans, Tielemans, and Schmeichel," Rodgers added. "They've been important for us and for their international teams. They need a rest, Jamie as well. It allows them to prepare for the game at the weekend.

"I've seen that tiredness in the team. They're having to play so much. Jonny, Kasper and Youri are having to play international games and it's the travel too." With the seniors given a rest, Rodgers will turn to the Under-23 players for the trip to Ukraine.

"It's an opportunity to play some players who are making their comebacks from injury, but also some young players. But we still want to win the game," Rodgers said. "We will evaluate them here and most of them will be on the bench. We will play our three senior players, but they will come off and we'll see if we can bring those players on."

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

UNESCO celebrates second anniversary of Cambodian masked theatre’s inclusion to ICH list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief says U.S. leadership key to fight climate emergency

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday that humanity is waging a suicidal war on nature and that there is no way to address the climate emergency without global leadership from the United States.In a keynote s...

Biden will have to make early decision on North Korea-adviser

The incoming U.S. administration will have to make an early decision on what approach it will take with North Korea and not repeat the delay of the Obama era, a former U.S. official who has advised President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesda...

No outside person allowed to interfere in India's internal issues, says farmer leader

No outside person is allowed to interfere in Indias internal matters, one of the agitating farmer leaders said about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus support to protest against the Centres farm laws. At a press conference on Singhu b...

France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hours

French health authorities on Wednesday reported 14,064 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Tuesdays 8,083.The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections in hospitals rose by 313 in 24 hours to 37,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020