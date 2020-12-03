Left Menu
Pirlo 'satisfied' with Juventus' performance after win over Dynamo Kyiv

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo expressed satisfaction with his side's performance after the team defeated Dynamo Kyiv. Juventus secured a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League clash here on Thursday.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:10 IST
Andrea Pirlo (Photo/ Andrea Pirlo Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo expressed satisfaction with his side's performance after the team defeated Dynamo Kyiv. Juventus secured a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League clash here on Thursday. "I am satisfied with the guys' approach, who managed the result well. You can't always have the ball and so it happens that you have to defend for a few minutes. We needed to play as a team and give a positive signal to ourselves," the club's official website quoted Pirlo as saying.

Also, Cristiano Ronaldo reached a new milestone during the clash as he netted his 750th career goal. Ronaldo scored one goal during the match and with this, he touched the 750-goal mark. Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata netted the other two goals for Juventus in the match.

Reflecting on his performance, Chiesa said he is happy to contribute and looks to further improve his game. "I'm happy for the goal, I try the movements in training almost every day. The coach wants us to finish off the action and score goals -- this is modern football. I have to improve and try to do what I know how to do and what the coach asks of me," he said.

This was Juventus' fourth win from the five matches that they have played so far in this season of Champions League. The club will now take on Torino in Serie A on Saturday. (ANI)

