Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Kilmarnock, St Mirren penalised for games called off due to COVID-19 breaches

St Mirren had two games - against Motherwell and Hamilton Academical - postponed. The SPFL said both teams "admitted a number of breaches of their COVID-19 regulations" which involved the failure to observe physical distancing while seated on the coach and at pre-match meals for away games.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:24 IST
Soccer-Kilmarnock, St Mirren penalised for games called off due to COVID-19 breaches

Scottish Premiership clubs Kilmarnock and St Mirren have both been handed 3-0 losses for matches that were not played in October due to COVID-19 breaches by the two teams, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) said on Thursday. Kilmarnock's match against Motherwell was postponed after several players tested positive for COVID-19. St Mirren had two games - against Motherwell and Hamilton Academical - postponed.

The SPFL said both teams "admitted a number of breaches of their COVID-19 regulations" which involved the failure to observe physical distancing while seated on the coach and at pre-match meals for away games. "The COVID-19 regulations put in place by the SPFL and the detailed protocols... are intended to enable season 2020/21 to continue with the minimum of disruption and the minimum risk for those players and coaching staff involved," a SPFL spokesman said.

"Strict adherence to these regulations and protocols is therefore crucially important in order for season to be completed as scheduled. "We note the admission by each of Kilmarnock and St Mirren that they breached SPFL regulations and commend both clubs for the measures that their boards have recently put in place to avoid a repeat of the circumstances that led to the postponement of these matches in October."

The two clubs were also handed a fine of 40,000 pounds ($53,940), suspended in full until June 30 pending any more breaches. The 2019-20 season was ended early due to the pandemic, with Celtic crowned champions for a record-equalling ninth successive campaign.

($1 = 0.7416 pounds)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parryware forays into sanitisation products

Parryware India has forayed intothe safe-essentials segment with sanitisation products, itsaid on Thursday... We wanted to create a line of everyday productsthat people actually need, as the company offers productstargeted at hygiene, the e...

Soccer-Italy to host Nations League finals next year-UEFA

Italy will host the UEFA Nations League finals in October next year, European soccers governing body said in a statement httpswww.uefa.comuefanationsleaguenews0264-110090fdb7d2-9b65a2e89c6a-1000--nations-league-hosts-confirmed on Thursday. ...

Golf-Six players tied for lead in South African Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won on the European Tour last week, headlined a list of six players tied for the lead after the first round of the South African Open at Sun City on Thursday. Bezuidenhout, who claimed the Alfred Dunhill Champio...

COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all in Portugal, says health minister

Portugals Health Minister Marta Temido said on Thursday the countrys public health service will be responsible for the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, which will be free for all.During an event to present the vaccination s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020