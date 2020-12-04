Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Chahal replaces Jadeja as concussion substitute

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute after India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the last over of the India innings.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:20 IST
Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Chahal replaces Jadeja as concussion substitute
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute after India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the last over of the India innings. Jadeja, who played a spectacular knock to power India to a defendable 161/7, was hit on the helmet in the final over of the innings and the BCCI medical team decided to assess the player before allowing him to get on with proceedings.

"Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I," BCCI tweeted. "Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team," it added Jadeja played the role of a finisher to the tee as he hit 33 off the 34 runs that came in the last two overs. The southpaw tore into the Australian bowling in the last two overs and anything in the arc went into the stands as he finished with a strike-rate of 191.30.

The 19th over saw Jadeja smash 23 runs that included three boundaries and a six. Having lost the way in the middle overs thanks to some consistent bowling from the hosts, it required Jadeja to show the way as he sent the Australian bowlers on a leather hunt. Earlier, after electing to bowl first, Australia got immediate reward as Mitchell Starc sent Shikhar Dhawan (1) packing in the third over. The bad start went worse when a few overs later, Mitchell Swepson got the prized wicket of skipper Virat Kohli (9).

Sanju Samson then joined opening batsman KL Rahul and the duo started rebuilding the innings after India finished the powerplay overs on 42 with 8 wickets in the bag. At the halfway mark, India's score read 75/2 and just when things started to look good, Samson hit one straight to the cover as Moises Henriques picked his first wicket of the day. The wicket of Samson triggered a middle-order collapse as India lost Manish Pandey and Rahul in quick succession as the Men in Blue slipped from 86/2 to 92/5. Jadeja though kept his cool and ensured that the visitors ended the innings on a high. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Robbie Fowler plots East Bengal's revival against NorthEast

After successive defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, SC East Bengal will look to register their first win as they take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League ISL at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday. Coach Robbie Fowle...

World Bank announces US$1 million in COVID-19 aid for Timor-Leste

The World Bank has approved a US1 million emergency project for Timor-Leste to support the countrys fight against COVID-19. The grant will provide rapid support to better prevent and respond to the threat posed by the pandemic and strengthe...

Chennai, Dec 4 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 631 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,467 Hyderabad Telangana reported 631 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.72 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,467, the...

Poland is not changing EU budget stance, says PM

Poland is not changing its position on the EU budget and cannot accept funds being linked to a rule of law mechanism, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.We say clearly that we are not able to accept the budget for the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020