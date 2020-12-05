Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Kohli has unbelievable bowling attack, says Head

Ahead of the four-day practice-match between Australia A and India A, batsman Travis Head on Saturday said that Virat Kohli has an unbelievable bowling attack at his disposal.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 05-12-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:52 IST
Ind vs Aus: Kohli has unbelievable bowling attack, says Head
Australia batsman Travis Head (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the four-day practice-match between Australia A and India A, batsman Travis Head on Saturday said that Virat Kohli has an unbelievable bowling attack at his disposal. Head will be leading Australia A in the practice match against India A, and he is looking to gain some much-needed time in the middle.

"They are a really important couple of games for us, not just as an Australia A squad but also an Australian squad and we want to start putting the Indian guys under pressure," ESPNCricinfo quoted Head as saying. Head was a part of the Australian squad that lost the four-match Test series against India in 2018-19. India had defeated the hosts 2-1 to gain their first-ever Test series win Down Under.

"It's the way they were able to back up and support each other, not dissimilar to how we are with our attack, you get through the new ball and someone like [Mohammed] Shami comes on and he's just so relentless on his length. There was just no rest that, you had to be on for every bowler. That is expected of Test cricket but that was my first real look at a quality attack like that. Those next spells are as strong as their first so you have to be on 100 per cent of the time," Head said. "I think my game has developed a long way since then. You take confidence from everything you've done, you take experiences from every game you've played and every team you've come up against. Nice to have some memories from that series, but they are an unbelievable bowling attack and being well supported throughout," he added.

Head has played 17 Tests for Australia, and he averages 41.96. The left-handed batsman recently recorded scores of 171 not and 151 in the four matches for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield. Australia A will be led by Travis Head, and Test regulars Joe Burns and Tim Paine are a part of the squad. Australia's senior team is led by Paine and the experienced campaigner will be looking to gain some game-time ahead of the four-match Test series against India.

The four-day practice game will be clashing with the second T20I between India and Australia. The Virat Kohli-led side may play some of their regulars in the practice match, and as a result, those players will miss out on the second T20I. The practice match will be played at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney. After this match, India will also get much-needed practice with the pink ball ahead of the first Test against Australia. (ANI)

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech says COVAXIN efficacious, safe, as Anil Vij tests positive for Covid-19

Bharat Biotech on Saturday defended its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, terming it safe and efficacious after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tested positive for the viral disease despite taking the first shot of the medication. Vij had offered t...

Desist from commenting on Cong brass: Maha minister to allies

A Maharashtra Congress leader on Saturday said constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA dispensation should stop commenting on the Congress leadership if they want a stable government in the state. State Congress working pres...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. WHO warns against pandemic complacency amid vaccine rolloutWorld Health Organization officials on Friday warned governments and citizens not to drop their guard over the COVID pandemic n...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipmentThe Brazilian farm state of Goias rolled out a pilot project on Thursday to increase productivity and take fast action again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020