Jota even better than Liverpool thought: Wijnaldum

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum admits that in-form striker Diogo Jota has been "even better than the club thought". In his first season with the Reds, the former Wolves forward has an immediate impact at Anfield as he scored nine goals in 14 games so far. Jota will be looking to add to that tally when taking in a reunion with Wolves on Sunday, and Wijnaldum believes the talented 23-year-old can hit even greater heights after proving his worth.

"I think he will be really happy to play against his old team. I'm always happy when I play against Newcastle because that's my only other team [in the Premier League]," the Dutch midfielder told the club's official website. "For him, I think it's different because he played more seasons for Wolves than I played for Newcastle. For him I think it's much bigger than what I have with Newcastle. It's going to be a really, really big game for him and also a game he can enjoy. I'm really impressed because I already knew how good he was, but now I can see that he's even better than what we thought of him," he added.

Wijnaldum is also amazed by the quality the 24-year-old Portuguese possesses on the field. "Now we train with him, we play games with him, so we can really see what kind of player he is, what kind of quality player he is. I think he's showed it with the start he's had at the club," the midfielder said.

Liverpool will take on Wolves at Anfield on Monday in the Premier League clash. (ANI)