Cycling-Thomas dislocates shoulder in training fall but escapes fracture

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 23:32 IST
Ineos-Grenadiers rider Geraint Thomas suffered a dislocated shoulder in a crash on Sunday but the tough-as-nails Welshman said he would be back in training on Monday having escaped a fracture. "Not the Sunday I was expecting... crashed on some ice and dislocated my shoulder," Thomas said in an Instagram post that was accompanied by x-rays of his shoulder that also showed several screws in his collar bone from a previous injury.

"It's back in now, after a rather painful two hours, but no fractures. So all good to get on the turbo (trainer) tomorrow." The 34-year-old's injury comes two months after he fractured his pelvis in the third stage of the Giro d'Italia in October to crash out of the race.

