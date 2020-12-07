Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercedes fined 20,000 euros for tyre mix-up at Sakhir Grand Prix

Formula 1 champions Mercedes were fined 20,000 euros on Sunday after they fitted the wrong tyres to George Russell's leading car at a bungled Sakhir Grand Prix pitstop.

ANI | Sakhir | Updated: 07-12-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 09:08 IST
Mercedes fined 20,000 euros for tyre mix-up at Sakhir Grand Prix
George Russell's Mercedes. Image Credit: ANI

Formula 1 champions Mercedes were fined 20,000 euros on Sunday after they fitted the wrong tyres to George Russell's leading car at a bungled Sakhir Grand Prix pitstop. Russell, standing in for Lewis Hamilton who tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the event, was dominating the race at Sakhir's unique Outer Loop layout.

However, when Mercedes called both Russell and teammate Valtteri Bottas into the pits when the Safety Car was called out two-thirds into the race, there was a mix-up and they accidentally fitted Bottas' front tyres to Russell's car. "This is clearly a breach of the regulations and would normally involve a sporting penalty up to disqualification," said the stewards in their ruling.

However, rather than penalising the driver, the FIA, the governing body of the sports, opted to fine the team because they say "in this case there are mitigating circumstances, additional to the radio issue referred to above". It means Russell keeps his first points - the two he scored for ninth, plus the one for fastest lap - moving him into 18th in the drivers' championship. His impressive showing at the front in Bahrain means he has now led more laps in 2020 than anybody other than Lewis Hamilton or Bottas. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Alia Bhatt joins 'RRR' cast in Hyderabad

Actor Alia Bhatt has started shooting for S S Rajamoulis upcoming period action drama Rise Roar Revolt RRR in Hyderabad. The 27-year-old actor, who is making her debut in south cinema with the Telugu language film, shared the update on soci...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil surpasses 6.6 million

Brasilia Brazil, December 7 ANISputnik The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has exceeded 6.6 million, and 26,363 cases have been confirmed over the past day, the countrys Health Ministry said in a statement. According to the min...

Business schedule for Monday, Dec 7

DELHI FICCI virtual press conference on Growth Prospects Budget Recommendations 1300 hrsMUMBAI Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council press conference on budget expectations 1200 hrs....

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs in opening session

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points and Nifty crossed the 13,300 level to touch their fresh lifetime peaks in early trade on Monday tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, ITC and HUL amid persistent foreign fund inflow. After...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020