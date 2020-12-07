Left Menu
Santo admits Wolves didn't perform well, made mistakes against Liverpool

Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo/ Wolves Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said that the humiliating defeat against Liverpool was the outcome of a poor performance from his side while admitting that there are not many positives for them to take from the match. Liverpool defeated Wolves 4-0 in the Premier League. "The result is a consequence of the performance, and today we didn't perform well. We could've done many things different, many, many things; before the game, during the game, it was not a good game for us and not many positives," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying.

"Now we have to look and ask many questions of ourselves because we made mistakes and there was a moment where we abandoned the game, and this cannot happen," he added. During the match, Mohamed Salah scored the first goal for the Reds in the 24th minute. After this goal, Georginio Wijnaldum and Joel Matip registered one goal each in the second half to hand Liverpool a 3-0 lead.

Wolves' Nelson Semedo ended up scoring an own goal in the 78th minute of the match and as a result, Liverpool walked away with a 4-0 victory. Santo added that his team failed to deal with the "pressing" of Liverpool.

"It is not mentality [that was missing], I think we were not able to deal with the pressing of Liverpool. Every time we had a couple of passes we couldn't keep hold of the ball and lost possession too soon, even in the moment of recovery, we weren't able to counter-attack and have possession. We were not able to deal with the pressing of Liverpool," Santo said. (ANI)

