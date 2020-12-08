Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai City aim to continue winning streak against Chennaiyin FC

CFC played better in the second half against Bengaluru FC and the coach would be hoping that they can carry the form into the upcoming game.Chennaiyin, who made it to the final last season after a horror start, though will not want to drop too many points in the beginning again..

PTI | Bambolim | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:33 IST
Mumbai City aim to continue winning streak against Chennaiyin FC

A buoyant Mumbai City FC will be eyeing a fourth successive win when they take on former champions Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League game here on Wednesday. With momentum on their side, the Mumbai team will look to put it across a sceptical Chennaiyin.

After a 1-0 win against FC Goa and a 3-0 rout of SC East Bengal, Sergio Lobera's men got the better of Odisha FC 2-0. As has been the case in their previous outings, the role of both their in-form strikers Adam Le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche will be crucial again.

Fondre is the leading goal-scorer for the club this season with three strikes to his credit and he would like to add to the tally. While Nigerian Ogbeche netted in the game against Odisha and would take confidence from that outing. If the two fire on all cylinders, it will get really tough for the Chennaiyin defence.

The role of Mumbai's key mid-fielders Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard as feeders will be as important as ever. The head coach also has multiple options to choose in mid-fielders Farukh Choudhary, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges and Pranjal Bhumij among others.

Borges and Santana have scored a goal each so far in the season and both would be raring to go once again, if they get an opportunity to play. Mumbai's defence has been up to the mark, as they have not conceded any goals in the last three matches.

Defenders Mandar Rao Dessai, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip and Mourtada Fall -- whoever plays -- will man the backline and have to put another stelar show to thwart Chennaiyin's attacking line-up. Lobera had termed the win against Odisha important and stressed on keeping the ball and creating more chances.

''This win is important for us. We need to keep possession and have the ball. We need to be ambitious in the final third as well and score. This is very important for us. We have to keep the ball, play it forward and create more chances,'' Lobera had said. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC would like to put behind the 1-0 loss to Bengaluru FC and return to winning ways.

With the talismanic Anirudh Thapa doubtful due to injury, which infuriated CFC coach Csaba Laszlo, the team will have to lift itself a few notches to challenge the Mumbai outfit. CFC played better in the second half against Bengaluru FC and the coach would be hoping that they can carry the form into the upcoming game.

Chennaiyin, who made it to the final last season after a horror start, though will not want to drop too many points in the beginning again..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 12.5 lakh cr investment needed to realise India's 2030 EV targets: Study

Indian electric vehicle EV market could be worth around Rs 14.42 lakh crore if the country were to achieve its 2030 EV ambitions but would need cumulative investment of about Rs 12.50 lakh crore for the same, according to a study by CEEW Ce...

Bharat Bandh: Farmers block highways in Punjab, Haryana; shops, petrol pumps closed

Farmers blocked national highways and other key roads at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday as part of the their nationwide protest to press for repeal of the Centres new agri marketing laws. Shops and commercial establishments re...

China condemns new US Hong Kong sanctions, Taiwan arms sale

China on Tuesday lashed out at the US over new sanctions against Chinese officials and the sale of more military equipment to Taiwan. The US actions are part of what critics see as an effort by the Trump administration to put in place high-...

Poland has bought over COVID-19 vaccine 60 mln doses, PM says

Poland has bought over 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.We are secured - and now is the time for a great challenge, which is the implementation of the National COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020