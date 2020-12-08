Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England squad given COVID-19 all-clear in Cape Town

The two members of the England touring squad in South Africa with unconfirmed positive COVID-19 results in their last round of testing have been given the all clear, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 08-12-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 16:48 IST
Cricket-England squad given COVID-19 all-clear in Cape Town

The two members of the England touring squad in South Africa with unconfirmed positive COVID-19 results in their last round of testing have been given the all clear, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday. "Following the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests from the England camp in South Africa, the ECB can confirm that, following further testing and analysis... the two individuals are not infected, and do not pose any risk of passing on the infection to the rest of the party," a statement said.

"As such, the advice is they are now free to join the rest of the group and are no longer self-isolating." England will remain idle in Cape Town until their charter flight departs for London on Thursday following the postponement of the three-match One-Day International series that was due to finish on Wednesday.

The decision to find new dates for the series came after five suspected COVID-19 cases in the bio-secure environment that has now been reduced to three - one unnamed South Africa player and two hotel staff members.

Also Read: 'The Undertaker' bids final farewell at Survivor Series 2020

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Huge opportunity for India in 5G adoption: Facebook official

India has a huge opportunity to work on aspects like transforming total costs of running a network and demonstrating leadership as 5G adoption gains traction across the globe, a top Facebook executive said on Tuesday. Speaking at the India ...

NIA arrests arms trafficker from Gaya

The NIA has arrested an alleged arms trafficker from Bihars Gaya district in connection with the theft of weapon parts from Jabalpurs Central Ordnance Depot, an official said on Tuesday. Rajeev Ranjan Singh, a resident of Gaya, was arrested...

Protesting farmers forced to take shower at odd hours, women stand in long queues to use toilets

By Joymala Bagchi With farmers protests against the agricultural laws at Singhu border enters the thirteenth day, the farmers -- both men and women -- who remain steadfast at the gates of Delhi share their ordeals.Among women farmers, the m...

Polish PM: Another summit may be needed to decide on EU budget

Another EU summit may be necessary to agree on the blocs budget and coronavirus recovery fund, Polands prime minister said on Tuesday, adding that the countrys stance on the issue has not changed.It may happen that another summit will be ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020