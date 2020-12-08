Left Menu
Late DRS call: Such mistakes not acceptable at highest level, admits captain Kohli

The 30 extra runs that Australian keeper-batsman Matthew Wade scored after a lucky reprieve due to a delayed DRS call by the Indian team turned out to be decisive and skipper Virat Kohli termed the late reaction as unacceptable.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:38 IST
The 30 extra runs that Australian keeper-batsman Matthew Wade scored after a lucky reprieve due to a delayed DRS call by the Indian team turned out to be decisive and skipper Virat Kohli termed the late reaction as ''unacceptable''. It was in the 11th over that Wade was rapped on the pads by a Natarajan delivery that straightened after pitching. While the umpire ruled it not out, the Indian team, after some deliberations, decided to appeal and the umpire signalled for DRS.

However, Wade promptly objected stating that the stipulated 15 seconds for taking a review were over for the Indian team and the decision of allowing the DRS was overturned. ''That LBW was a strange one, we were still discussing that if ball was going down leg side and decided to go for the review but umpire said nothing can be done,'' Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

''We felt as management, such mistakes (being late) cannot be done at the highest level. In an important game it can prove really costly.'' The TV replays showed that it would have been LBW in India's favour and what would pinch them is the victory margin of 12 runs as Wade added 30 more to his score of 50 at the time of the incident..

