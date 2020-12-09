Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 fallout may see Australia playing against SA in Perth

Australia was expected to tour South Africa early next year, but taking note of the recent happenings that unfolded in the ODI series between England and Proteas, the matches may now be played in Perth.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:57 IST
COVID-19 fallout may see Australia playing against SA in Perth
WACA, Perth (Photo/ CSA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia was expected to tour South Africa early next year, but taking note of the recent happenings that unfolded in the ODI series between England and Proteas, the matches may now be played in Perth. Earlier this week, the three-match ODI series between England and South Africa was postponed after some positive COVID-19 cases were reported. While a Proteas player tested positive before the first ODI on December 4, two members of the hotel staff tested positive on December 6 and as a result, the postponed opening ODI had to be canceled.

On the same day, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said there were two members of its touring party who returned with unconfirmed positive COVID results. As a result, a day later, the ODI series was called off. However, it was later confirmed that those two members of England's touring party were not diagnosed with having coronavirus. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, talks have now started between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Cricket Australia (CA) regarding their scheduled series. As per the FTP, Australia and South Africa are slated to lock horns in three Test matches between February 14-March 13, 2021 and it would be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

South Africa is slated to host a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning December 26, but right now, this also hangs in the balance and it is not known whether Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will actually send its team or not. Earlier this week, CSA had also announced a media rights deal with Fox Sports Australia. The South African board would also be under pressure to go ahead with its scheduling, otherwise, it can suffer losses on the broadcast deal front.

Currently, India and Australia are in action against each other and both the teams will be seen next in the four-match Test series. However, no match is to be played in Perth. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb rushed to hospital with breathing troubles

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was taken to a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon after his breathing-related problems aggravated, sources said. Doctors are attending the veteran CPIM leader at the hospitals...

Love Alarm Season 2 updates: Has filming started? Release pushed back to 2021

Is Love Alarm going to have Season 2 The series was a commercial success, ranking as one of Netflixs top releases in 2019. Read further to know more on the possible second season.Fans of South Korean TV series are quite happy as Love Alarm ...

Cabin fever: Singapore cruise passengers stuck in rooms after COVID-19 case

Nearly 1,700 passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore remained confined in their cabins for more than 14 hours on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the ship back to port. All passengers a...

UK medicine regulator to assess best dose regimen of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

Britains medical regulator will examine all the data from trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, including which dosing regimen is best to use, the regulators chief executive said on Wednesday. Our regulatory re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020