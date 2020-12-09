Left Menu
Meghalaya CM lays foundation for indoor stadium

This government is working with a direction to ensure that the youth are given a platform to upgrade their skills, Sangma said.The chief minister also said that the Meghalaya State Youth Policy will get its final shape in a months time.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for an indoor stadium at Jongksha village in East Khasi Hills to be built at a cost of Rs 22 crore, officials said. The state-of-the-art infrastructure is likely to be completed by December 2022, they said.

Jongksha is the home constituency of Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister lauded the efforts of the sports minister for his dedication to enhance sports facilities and infrastructure.

He said that the government is committed to the welfare of the youth and is working in a systematic manner to improve sports infrastructure. ''We have immense talent in our state. However, due to lack of infrastructure and guidance, youngsters are not able to realise their full potential. This government is working with a direction to ensure that the youth are given a platform to upgrade their skills,'' Sangma said.

The chief minister also said that the Meghalaya State Youth Policy will get its final shape in a month's time. ''A lot of innovative interventions will be made to ensure that the potentials of our youth are harnessed. It is our promise that as a committed government, we will create an environment where our youth are guided in the right direction,'' Sangma said.

