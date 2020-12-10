Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players take a knee before Champions League kickoff

The four Romanian match officials were replaced for Wednesday's re-start and Webo sat in the stands with the rest of his team's staff after his red card was suspended pending the UEFA investigation. Taking a knee was popularised by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 and gained steam as an anti-racism protest following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May. Two banners carrying anti-racism messages were placed in the Auteuil tribune of the Parc des Princes stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 01:14 IST
Soccer-PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players take a knee before Champions League kickoff

Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players, as well as the three onfield match officials, took a knee before their rescheduled Champions League game that was eventually won 5-1 by the French side on Wednesday. The match had been suspended on Tuesday when the players walked off in protest after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

Players also held their fists in the air as they gathered around the centre circle and wore 'No to racism' t-shirts during the warm-up. UEFA said on Wednesday that it had appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to "conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incident" on Tuesday.

The incident was sparked when Basaksehir's assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card for protesting against a refereeing decision and the Turkish side then alleged that the Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used a racist term towards the Cameroonian. The four Romanian match officials were replaced for Wednesday's re-start and Webo sat in the stands with the rest of his team's staff after his red card was suspended pending the UEFA investigation.

Taking a knee was popularised by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 and gained steam as an anti-racism protest following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May. Two banners carrying anti-racism messages were placed in the Auteuil tribune of the Parc des Princes stadium. The first read 'Support to Mr Webo... Proud of the players... Against racism', with the second one saying 'Paris united against racism'.

UEFA had two banners of their own with both clubs' logos, reading 'No to racism', one in French and the other in English. The game, played without spectators as part of restrictions in France to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, was one-sided, with PSG prevailing thanks to a Neymar hat-trick and a Kylian Mbappe double.

France internationals Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe, stopped by Webo on their way back to the dressing room and gave him their shirt. Thomas Tuchel's side, who had only picked up three points in their first three games, topped Group H on 12 points, ahead of RB Leipzig thanks to a better head-to-head record after the German side also progressed following their 3-2 victory against Manchester United on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Lawsuits pile up as U.S. tackles Big Tech's market dominance

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a big coalition of U.S. states sued Facebook Inc on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up. Facebook is the second big tech company to face a major legal antit...

Ethiopia shifts focus from war to economy, U.N. worries about Tigray

Ethiopias prime minister shifted focus away from war on Wednesday, opening a cross-border highway to Kenya at the opposite end of his country, while the United Nations voiced alarm at continuing fighting in the northern Tigray region.Abiy A...

Facebook faces U.S. lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state sued Facebook Inc on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up. With the filing of the twin lawsuits, Facebook becomes the second big tech...

Italian parliament gives PM Conte green light to back ESM reform

Italys two houses of parliament gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to approve a contested reform of the euro zones bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism ESM, at an EU summit on Dec. 10-11. Las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020