Nottinghamshire sign Zimbabwe U-19 wicketkeeper Schadendorf on two-year deal

Nottinghamshire have announced the signing of Zimbabwe U-19 wicket-keeper Dane Schadendorf on a two-year contract. Schadendorf has made ten appearances for Zimbabwe Under 19s. However, as a British passport holder, he has opted to commit to the English game as a domestic cricketer.

"Dane has significant talent both with the bat and with the gloves. We're keen to work with those abilities and to help him achieve his potential. Hopefully, he can play an important role for Notts long into the future," Director of Cricket Mick Newell said in a statement. "We believe there's a high ceiling of potential there and - under the experienced guidance of the likes of Matt Wood, Anton Roux and Andy Pick - we hope to see him pushing for a place in our first team in the near future," he added.

Schadendorf featured in six matches at the ICC Under-19 World Cup earlier this year and earned widespread acclaim for a back-handed stumping in a fixture against New Zealand that preceded the tournament. The right-hander represented Caythorpe in last season's Nottinghamshire Premier League, as well as featuring in friendly matches for the county's Second XI.

"As soon as I walked into Trent Bridge for the first time, I could imagine how special it must be to play with a full house in here. That first day in training with the lads was just an unreal experience," he said. "My game is probably more suited to white-ball cricket at the moment, but I'm working really hard on my red-ball game, and I think I'm getting better. My aims for the next year or so are just to get off to a good start here, score as many runs as I can, and try to stake my claim for a place in the first team," the wicket-keeper added. (ANI)