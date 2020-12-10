Left Menu
Soccer-Arsenal's Partey out for next few games with injury, says Arteta

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the next few matches after suffering an injury in their defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Updated: 10-12-2020 12:30 IST
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the next few matches after suffering an injury in their defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, manager Mikel Arteta said. Partey had been out with a thigh injury for almost a month and returned to the lineup against Spurs but had to come off before halftime.

Arteta said it was not a recurrence of the earlier injury and that the Ghana midfielder had not been rushed back ahead of schedule to face Spurs. "He got injured in the same area. Not exactly the same spot, but similar as it was before," Arteta told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League match against Dundalk.

"We MRI (scanned) him. There was an injury there and he will miss the next few matches. "He did incredibly well (in training before Tottenham) and he was very confident. We tested him three times and he had zero symptoms, but in football you have a lot of unpredictable actions."

Arsenal, 15th in the Premier League, play seven more matches across three competitions this month. ($1 = 0.8269 euros)

