ISL 7: EB have been unlucky in their debut season, says Jamshedpur FC coach

Jamshedpur FC might have defeated ATK Mohun Bagan in their last match, but coach Owen Coyle feels the game against SC East Bengal wouldn't be an easy one on Thursday.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:20 IST
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Jamshedpur FC might have defeated ATK Mohun Bagan in their last match, but coach Owen Coyle feels the game against SC East Bengal wouldn't be an easy one on Thursday. SC East Bengal is yet to open their account while Jamshedpur is riding high on confidence following the 2-1 win over ATKMB in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL). Coyle feels that East Bengal has been unlucky in their debut season of the showpiece event.

"Having watched East Bengal's games, they have been very unlucky not to take something from all three games. They've given great performances. They have some bad luck with some injuries here and there," goal.com quoted Coyle as saying. "[They have] very good players [and a] very good coach in Robbie Fowler. So it's going to be a very tough game, as tough it was against ATK Mohun Bagan. We have to make sure we are ready for that," he added.

The Jamshedpur FC coach also backed the former Liverpool legend to come good as the tournament progresses. Coyle reckons that Fowler can turn the tide for East Bengal. "Robbie Fowler has already shown, with the jobs that he has had, that he is a very good coach. There's no doubt that, the longer time they spend together, East Bengal will be a real force to reckon with when they play according to Robbie's game," Coyle said.

"East Bengal is a huge club. Everything always takes time. People want everything to happen straight away. It takes time. With what East Bengal and Robbie have, they are going to be a good side -- a side who are capable of beating anybody," he added. SC East Bengal will have to put in an all-round performance if they are looking to record their first points of the season on Thursday. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

