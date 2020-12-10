Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England's entire tour of India to be held at three venues

India and England will play four tests, five Twenty20 matches and three one-dayers in February-March in India with the high-profile series restricted to just three venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both cricket boards said on Thursday. The series will kick off on Feb. 5 with Chennai hosting the opening two tests before the sides head to the Western Indian city of Ahmedabad to play the first international match at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:00 IST
Cricket-England's entire tour of India to be held at three venues

India and England will play four tests, five Twenty20 matches and three one-dayers in February-March in India with the high-profile series restricted to just three venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both cricket boards said on Thursday.

The series will kick off on Feb. 5 with Chennai hosting the opening two tests before the sides head to the Western Indian city of Ahmedabad to play the first international match at the world's largest cricket stadium. The Motera stadium, with a capacity of 110,000, has displaced the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world's largest cricket stadium, and was inaugurated by U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to India in February.

The refurbished stadium will host the final two tests with the third to be played with pink balls under lights. Motera will also hold the five T20 internationals, which will work as warm-ups for both sides ahead of the World Twenty20 later in the year in India.

"The prospect of becoming the first international side to play at the magnificent Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad adds an extra dimension to the tour and I know will be something that is a highlight for both the players and management," said Tom Harrison, the chief executive of England's cricket board. Pune, situated about 150 kilometres from Mumbai, will host the final leg of the series consisting of three 50-over matches.

England will arrive in Chennai directly from Colombo on Jan. 27 after playing two test matches in Sri Lanka. The series will be India's first at home since South Africa's tour in March was called off midway through due to the pandemic.

The United Arab Emirates hosted the 2020 edition of the popular Indian Premier League due to the situation with the coronavirus in India, which has seen 9.77 million infections, the second-highest in the world after the United States, with a death toll nearing 142,000. "The BCCI prioritises health and safety of both teams and will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the tour is held adhering to all safety protocols agreed by the BCCI and ECB medical teams," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEI's 75-year-old Jaipur plant awarded the coveted IGBC Green Factory Building Platinum Certification

- One of the oldest factories in Northern India and the first factory of this tenure in Rajasthan to be conferred with this prestigious certification for its best-in-class sustainability practices - The factory saves 5.81 mWh energy and 629...

Finance Minister takes stock of MSME dues

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reviewed the situation about outstanding payments to micro, small and medium enterprises, especially by CPSEs and central government agencies. Top officials including Secretary in the Departme...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now U.S. daily deaths top 3,250The United States on Wednesday crossed an ominous new threshold of more than 3,250 lives lost to COVID-19 in a single day, while public health officials ...

Maha: Factory owner held for employing children in Bhayandar

The police have arrested the owner of an engineering firm for allegedly employing children at his factory in Bhayandar town of Maharashtras Thane district, and official said on Thursday. Amar Bahadur Rajehi Pal, the owner of Subham Engineer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020