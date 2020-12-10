Left Menu
Lokomotiv Moscow were 'very defence-minded', says Bayern manager Flick

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said he knew his side will win the match against Lokomotiv Moscow as soon as his team scored the opening goal.

10-12-2020
Hansi Flick (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said he knew his side will win the match against Lokomotiv Moscow as soon as his team scored the opening goal. Bayern Munich secured a 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League here on Thursday. Flick also said that his opponents were "very defence-minded".

"Our opponents were very defence-minded but after the opener I knew we'd win because we were solid at the back. We achieved what we set out to do. 2020 was an outstanding year for us in the Champions League, with the title win this summer. We wanted to end the year with a win and we did that," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying. Niklas Sule scored the opening goal of the match in the 63rd minute before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the lead in the 80th minute. With this victory, Bayern Munich stretched their unbeaten run in the Champions League to 17 games.

Bayern Munich topped Group A with 16 points from six games while Atletico Madrid finished in the second spot with nine points. Expressing delight over the win, Sule said: "I'm very happy we finished the group stage with a victory today because we've been incredibly strong in this competition this year. We made the most of it at the end, and nothing else matters."

Bayern Munich will now take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

