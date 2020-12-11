Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Winless Odisha face tough challenge against Goa

Odisha FC will aim to bag their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 as they square off against FC Goa at the GMC Stadium, here on Saturday.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:45 IST
ISL 7: Winless Odisha face tough challenge against Goa
Stuart Baxter welcomed the 5-day break for his side before Odisha FC welcomes FC Goa in ISL7 at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday. (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha FC will aim to bag their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 as they square off against FC Goa at the GMC Stadium, here on Saturday. The Bhubaneshwar-based outfit lie in the bottom half of the table and are winless after four games while FC Goa, placed sixth, head into the contest on the back of a win.

Stuart Baxter's side have struggled at both ends of the pitch so far. Upfront, their attack has appeared blunt, failing to score in three out of their four matches so far. FC Goa striker Igor Angulo, joint-top scorer so far this ISL, will hope to add to his tally against a leaky Odisha defence. The problem for Baxter has also been watching his team being dominated by the opponents they have faced so far. And against an FC Goa side that has the highest average possession by any team this season (58%), Baxter knows another big challenge lies ahead for his side.

"The striker (Angulo) has been scoring goals and that's always a problem. The rest of the team..they have a set way of playing and they stick to it. It's important (that) you don't allow them to gain too much momentum. We have to be a constant threat and ought to be able to deal with them properly. They're one of the better teams and in that way, they deserve our respect," the Englishman said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Gaurs will have their sights set on a goal-fest. Apart from Angulo, the likes of Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes and Edu Bedia will have a big role to play. Juan Ferrando's side will also have their eyes set on their first clean sheet of the season.

"When we are working in training, it's important to control a few details in transitions and keep improving. We are working a lot," said Ferrando. "I'm so happy about the defensive aspect because the team is good but sometimes, it's necessary to (keep) the intensity in defense. We need to be more aggressive."

The Gaurs beat Odisha in both their meetings last season and on Saturday, they will be hoping to extend that winning streak. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss imposes 7 p.m. shutdown on most shops, restaurants to tackle COVID-19

Switzerland on Friday ordered restaurants, bars and shops to close from 7 p.m. across most of the nation, as the country faces a persistently high level of coronvirus infections and deaths. Brushing off concerns about more downbeat Christma...

Mexico proposes extending travel curbs with U.S. another month

Mexico has proposed to the United States that restrictions on non-essential travel at their shared border be extended for another month as authorities continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said on Friday.Th...

Golf-Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah Country Club in 2026

The 16th edition of the biennial Presidents Cup will be played at the Medinah Country Club, outside of Chicago, in 2026, the PGA Tour said on Friday. The Course 3 at the club famously hosted the 2012 Ryder Cup, where Europe pulled off a rem...

Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur road tomorrow

In a bid to intensify the ongoing protests at Delhi borders, farmers will block the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12. While talking to the media on Friday, Bharatiya Kisan Union Rajewal BKU R chief Balbir Rajewal said, We will block Delhi-J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020