Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Ricciardo leaves Renault in a stronger place, says Abiteboul

It's very much a credit to Daniel who's been clearly leading the charge of the team and behind him a group of people and a group of mechanics and engineers who are doing a remarkable job." Renault are currently fifth, the same spot they occupied last year, and still in with a chance of third while their performances have been markedly better. Ricciardo, a race winner with Red Bull, has twice been on the podium -- something the team did not manage in 2019 -- while team mate Esteban Ocon finished second in the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:57 IST
Motor racing-Ricciardo leaves Renault in a stronger place, says Abiteboul

Daniel Ricciardo will leave Renault a much stronger team than the one he joined, his boss Cyril Abiteboul said on Friday ahead of the Australian's farewell at Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Ricciardo is moving to McLaren after two seasons at the French manufacturer, with double world champion Fernando Alonso making a comeback in his place at a team that will be renamed Alpine.

Asked to sum up Ricciardo's contribution since he joined in 2019, Abiteboul said it had been considerable. "What he's given first and foremost as a driver, he's been remarkable, in particular this year," the Frenchman said in a video conference.

"I think there is no doubt about the progression of the team this year. It's very much a credit to Daniel who's been clearly leading the charge of the team and behind him a group of people and a group of mechanics and engineers who are doing a remarkable job." Renault are currently fifth, the same spot they occupied last year, and still in with a chance of third while their performances have been markedly better.

Ricciardo, a race winner with Red Bull, has twice been on the podium -- something the team did not manage in 2019 -- while team mate Esteban Ocon finished second in the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last weekend. "Daniel is a great ambassador, a team leader. He has clearly been instrumental to the changes that we've done last year when we had altogether a disappointing season," said Abiteboul.

"He made an impact and we are so different today to what we were two years and a half ago when we decided to form this partnership. So, in that respect, frankly, it has delivered. "The irony in all of this is that I believe we are a much stronger team now and he will have to race a much stronger team next year."

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate backs massive defense bill, despite Trump veto threat

The U.S. Senate on Friday threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a 740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, passing the bill with a margin large enough to overcome President Don...

European rights envoy urges Bosnia to act to avoid migrant humanitarian crisis

A humanitarian crisis was unfolding in northwestern Bosnia where up to 3,500 migrants may end up sleeping rough in cold weather, a top European human rights envoy said on Friday. Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europes Human Rights Commissi...

U.S. FDA set to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it was working rapidly to issue an emergency use authorization EUA for Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, with the green light coming possibly as soon as Friday evening, according to the New Y...

U.S. Senate backs $740 billion defense bill by veto-proof margin; voting continues

At least 75 members of the Republican-led U.S. Senate voted for a sweeping 740 billion annual defense bill as voting continued on Friday, a number larger than the two-thirds majority in the 100-member chamber that would be needed to defeat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020