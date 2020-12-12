Soccer-Asian Champions League semi-final moved to preserve pitch for final

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday it has shifted Sunday's Asian Champions League east zone semi-final between Vissel Kobe and Ulsan Hyundai from Doha's Al Janoub Stadium to the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. Asian soccer's governing body said the decision was made to preserve the Al Janoub Stadium pitch for the Dec. 19 continental final between the winner of Sunday's game and Iran's Persepolis, who have qualified from the west zone.

Former champions Ulsan Hyundai beat Beijing Guoan 2-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium before Japan's Vissel Kobe reached the last-four with a 7-6 penalty shootout win against Suwon Bluewings at the same venue in the quarter-finals on Thursday. The AFC said in a statement it agreed to the change of venue for the semi-final following a proposal by the Qatar Football Association.

Iran's Persepolis qualified for the decider after coming through a centralised tournament featuring teams from the western half of the continent.