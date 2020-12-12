Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Asian Champions League semi-final moved to preserve pitch for final

Asian soccer's governing body said the decision was made to preserve the Al Janoub Stadium pitch for the Dec. 19 continental final between the winner of Sunday's game and Iran's Persepolis, who have qualified from the west zone. Former champions Ulsan Hyundai beat Beijing Guoan 2-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium before Japan's Vissel Kobe reached the last-four with a 7-6 penalty shootout win against Suwon Bluewings at the same venue in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 00:10 IST
Soccer-Asian Champions League semi-final moved to preserve pitch for final

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday it has shifted Sunday's Asian Champions League east zone semi-final between Vissel Kobe and Ulsan Hyundai from Doha's Al Janoub Stadium to the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. Asian soccer's governing body said the decision was made to preserve the Al Janoub Stadium pitch for the Dec. 19 continental final between the winner of Sunday's game and Iran's Persepolis, who have qualified from the west zone.

Former champions Ulsan Hyundai beat Beijing Guoan 2-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium before Japan's Vissel Kobe reached the last-four with a 7-6 penalty shootout win against Suwon Bluewings at the same venue in the quarter-finals on Thursday. The AFC said in a statement it agreed to the change of venue for the semi-final following a proposal by the Qatar Football Association.

Iran's Persepolis qualified for the decider after coming through a centralised tournament featuring teams from the western half of the continent.

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes; five genes linked to severe disease

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Two-drug combo improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes For h...

Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said...

Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said...

U.S. Congress passes bill averting government shutdown; fight on coronavirus aid drags on

The U.S. Senate, facing a midnight deadline on Friday, unanimously approved a one-week extension of expiring federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate talks on COVID-19 relief and an overarching sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020