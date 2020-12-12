Left Menu
Golf-Shibuno seizes early clubhouse lead in U.S. Women's Open second round

Among the later starters, Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn was three strokes back from Shibuno's lead through 15 holes, after starting the day on the back nine at the Cypress Creek course.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 01:56 IST
Last year's British Open champion Hinako Shibuno made four birdies on the back nine to seize the early clubhouse lead during Friday's action at the U.S. Women's Open in Houston, Texas. The 22-year-old from Japan carded a four-under par 67 for a three-stroke lead over another early finisher, Sweden's Linn Grant (69), recovering from two bogeys on the Jackrabbit course, one of two layouts being used at Champions Golf Club due to diminished daylight hours.

American Amy Olson ceded her first-round lead after a trio of bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-four 15 saw her carding a disappointing one-over par 72, finishing her round tied for fourth with compatriots Kaitlyn Papp and Megan Khang. Among the later starters, Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn was three strokes back from Shibuno's lead through 15 holes, after starting the day on the back nine at the Cypress Creek course.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

