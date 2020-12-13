Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-City steal late win against Arsenal, Morgan on target for Spurs in Women's Super League

Manchester City grabbed a late winner at home to Arsenal to stay in the title race while American striker Alex Morgan scored one goal and made another as Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 22:20 IST
Soccer-City steal late win against Arsenal, Morgan on target for Spurs in Women's Super League

Manchester City grabbed a late winner at home to Arsenal to stay in the title race while American striker Alex Morgan scored one goal and made another as Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the Women's Super League on Sunday. Vivianne Miedema netted her 11th goal in nine league games in the third minute to put Arsenal ahead. However, Sam Mewis equalised for City with a header before Caroline Weir rifled home deep into stoppage time to grab the win.

Hayley Ladd's close-range header seven minutes from time gave league leaders Manchester United a hard-fought 2-1 win away to Reading that keeps them top on 23 points after nine games. Chelsea are second on 20 points, Arsenal third on 19 and City a point further back. Two-time World Cup winner Morgan got Spurs off to the perfect start with a 13th-minute penalty. A cross from the American was turned into the Villa net by Caroline Siems as Tottenham secured their second 3-1 win in a row.

Australia international Sam Kerr got the only goal of the game for Chelsea as they edged out Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 while West Ham United thrashed bottom side Bristol City 4-0. Birmingham City's fixture against Everton was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to hold farmers' meets in UP to raise awareness on agri laws

To make people aware about the recent farm laws brought by the Centre, the ruling BJP will organise farmers meets at various places in Uttar Pradesh, the party said in a statement issued here on Sunday. These kisan sammelan will begin on Mo...

Protesting farmers send back group of Jamia students from UP Gate

Farmers protesting against the Centres new agri laws refused to allow a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students to join their agitation at the UP Gate Ghaziabad-Ghazipur Delhi border on Sunday, police said. The group of six students, includi...

Lithuania orders tougher lockdown, to last until Jan. 3

Lithuania told citizens to stay at home for three weeks from Wednesday as it seeks to rein in a raging coronavirus spread that has seen the country jump from 18th to third worst-hit in the European Union in just six weeks. Leaving home will...

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi meets protesting farmers in Delhi

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Sunday met protesting farmers at Singhu border and said this fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. This fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. The three farm laws have been rejected by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020