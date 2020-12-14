Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-NZ beat West Indies by innings and 12 runs in second test, clinch series

The tourists resumed on 244-6 with captain Jason Holder on 60 and Joshua Da Silva on 25 but were dismissed for 317 midway through the first session, still 12 runs from making the hosts bat again after they scored 460 in their first innings. New Zealand dismissed the visitors for 131 in their first innings early on Sunday and captain Tom Latham had little hesitation in enforcing the follow on.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 06:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 06:17 IST
Cricket-NZ beat West Indies by innings and 12 runs in second test, clinch series

New Zealand took a little over an hour to wrap up a comprehensive innings and 12 runs victory in the second test against West Indies on the fourth day at the Basin Reserve on Monday to seal a 2-0 series sweep. The tourists resumed on 244-6 with captain Jason Holder on 60 and Joshua Da Silva on 25 but were dismissed for 317 midway through the first session, still 12 runs from making the hosts bat again after they scored 460 in their first innings.

New Zealand dismissed the visitors for 131 in their first innings early on Sunday and captain Tom Latham had little hesitation in enforcing the follow on. The home side also won the first test in Hamilton by an innings and 134 runs.

The victory put New Zealand level with Australia on 116 points at the top of the International Cricket Council test rankings and they moved to third in the table for the World Test Championship final at Lord's next year. "Clinical is probably the word to use," Latham told reporters. "The way we were able to set the game with the bat on the back of Henry's innings was outstanding.

"On the back of that ...to put a team back in twice in two matches was not going to be easy for the bowlers ... but they kept coming time and again and did the job with the ball. "So, yeah, clinical is a good word for it."

The start of play on Monday was delayed for 20 minutes due to light rain falling in central Wellington but Tim Southee and Neil Wagner picked up the four wickets required, while Da Silva scored his first test half century. "When we batted in the first innings we didn't set up the game very well," Holder told reporters as to why his side had lost the game.

"We always say the first innings is really important to set the match up and we didn't do that in this test match."

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden considers former EPA chief McCarthy for domestic climate czar-sources

President-elect Joe Biden is considering appointing Gina McCarthy, who headed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Barack Obama, as domestic climate czar in charge of coordinating climate policies across federal a...

Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails - sources

Hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, according to people familiar with the matter, adding they feared the hacks uncovered so far may be the tip ...

Mexico registers 8,608 new coronavirus cases, 249 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Sunday reported 8,608 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 249 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,250,044 cases and 113,953 deaths.The government says the real number of infe...

Japan PM to decide on tourism campaign as approval rating plummets over virus

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could further restrict a much-criticised travel subsidy programme in an effort to contain coronavirus infections, local media said on Sunday, as his approval rating plummets over the handling of the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020