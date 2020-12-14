Left Menu
Treating Aguero's comeback one step at a time, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Sergio Aguero's comeback into the side would be a gradual process and he would not be rushed as he is returning from an injury.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 14-12-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 09:28 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Sergio Aguero's comeback into the side would be a gradual process and he would not be rushed as he is returning from an injury. Aguero has been bogged down by injuries this season and he has not played a lot of football since the sport returned following the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He did not feature last season after picking up an injury in the 5-0 win over Burnley on June 22 and has made only five appearances this season. "With Sergio it is one step at a time. He made one training session, he was four months out and there are players who, for them, not to be in the squad would not be fair to them. That is why sometimes I have to handle the balance of the team. For me it is so tough, to drop Nathan Ake after he was exceptional against Marseille," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"He could not be selected against United because there is this rule that there cannot be 19 or 20 players when all the players are available for the squad, some are at home. Hopefully, Sergio will be back, make more training sessions and as many minutes as possible to come back as soon as possible," he added. Manchester City had played out a goalless draw against Manchester United on Saturday in the Premier League. City are currently at the ninth spot in the standings with 19 points from 11 matches.

"Every player in every squad has incredible skills, like United, Spurs and Liverpool. But it is about how you perform right now. Right now," said Guardiola. City will be in action on Tuesday, as they host West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium. (ANI)

