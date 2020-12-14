Left Menu
Development News Edition

1st Test: Saha may be preferred over Pant in day/night format

Sahas 54 came when India could have lost the game and he bailed the team out while facing a top-quality attack. The score read 143 for nine and the team could have lost to Australia A, but he guided a young Kartik Tyagi, scored his runs and saved the game.The attack that Saha faced had James Pattinson, Michael Neser and Cameron Green, which was international standard.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:25 IST
1st Test: Saha may be preferred over Pant in day/night format

Wriddhiman Saha's far superior glovework may be given preference over Rishabh Pant's blazing blade in India's opening day/night Test against Australia, starting at the Adelaide Oval from Thursday. One of the most hotly debated topics going into the first Test has been the Indian team's probable playing XI, with the jury still out on whether the better keeper in 36-year-old Saha pips the better batsman that the 23-year-old Pant is.

The Indian team management has kept its cards close to its chest with Hanuma Vihari terming it a ''healthy competition'' that augurs well for the side. There is a school of thought in the team that Saha's superior glovework and also safe batting should be valued more at this point of time.

Coach Ravi Shastri, captain Virat Kohli, assistant coaches Vikram Rathour, Bharat Arun and travelling selector Harvinder Singh will be assessing both Pant and Saha's performance based on their individual contributions in match situations. Saha's 54 came when India could have lost the game and he bailed the team out while facing a top-quality attack. The score read 143 for nine and the team could have lost to Australia A, but he guided a young Kartik Tyagi, scored his runs and saved the game.

The attack that Saha faced had James Pattinson, Michael Neser and Cameron Green, which was international standard. Compared to that, Pant came after India had already taken control of the pink ball dress rehearsal with leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and part-timer Nick Maddinson in operation.

All the hard work was done by Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari before Pant joined the proceedings. In fact, the home team bowlers had given up the fight midway through his innings, something that invited harsh criticism from former World Cup-winning captain Allan Border, who termed the bowling an ''absolute disgrace'' while wearing an Australia A jersey.

Saha averages 30 plus in 37 Tests with 1238 runs and three hundreds in his kitty. Besides, he has 103 dismissals behind the stumps, including 92 catches and 11 stumpings. Still, even if Saha goes on to play the first Test, it wouldn't mean that Pant would be out of equation as the Bengal stumper would need to perform decently with the bat to keep his younger competitor out of reckoning for a place in the first XI.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tough Christmas lockdown looming in Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was expected to announce a tough month-long lockdown on Monday evening, including the closing of schools and shops, according to broadcasters NOS and RTL, as his government tries to slow soaring COVID-19 infe...

London likely to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions - BBC

London is likely to be placed into the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus infection rates, the BBC reported on Monday, as one of the worlds richest cities struggles to contain the disease. Earlier t...

Wistron plant issue: Apple undertakes detailed investigation

Tech giant Apple on Monday said it is undertaking a detailed investigation following the violent incident at its supplier Wistrons Narasapura facility in Karnataka last week. A section of workers at Wistron Corporations manufacturing facili...

Modi to hold virtual summit with Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Dec 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of bilateral ties at a virtual summit on December 17, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. It ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020