FACTBOX-Rugby-Reaction to the draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

France coach Fabien Galthie, whose team were drawn with three-times champions New Zealand in Pool A "We think that the team will be ready for the competition.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:54 IST
Following is a selection of quotes following the draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Monday: French President Emmanuel Macron

"France is a rugby loving country. We are preparing for this event at a very tough time. The nation is behind France. Everyone is suffering at the moment with us. The COVID-19 crisis is terrible. "In 2023, we want to offer the best of France: the French way of life - friendliness, gastronomy, parties and culture."

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont "COVID-19 might stop us from travelling, but it can't stop the excitement building towards France 2023. This is where it starts. There can be no better place than France to celebrate the 200th anniversary of our game.

"France knows better than most the power of sport to bring a country together. In challenging times, this tournament represents a positive and exciting time for everyone, the promise of a celebration like no other. The best of rugby and the best of France." France 2023 CEO Claude Atcher

"In 2023 we all want to have the pleasure of being back in stadiums. To be there with friends, with family. We have the ambition to promote it as a festival event. It's a mission we have given ourselves and we want to make it better every day." "If in 2023 we are still unsure if people will be back in stadiums we will have bigger problems than the Rugby World Cup. We do have cancellation insurance in the event of a pandemic."

France coach Fabien Galthie, whose team were drawn with three-times champions New Zealand in Pool A "We think that the team will be ready for the competition. We know that New Zealand is going to be one of the favourites. They have won the competition three times.

"To play at home is going to be a fantastic challenge for each player who plays for France. It's going to be a big motivation... We will be ready to play our best rugby. There will be pressure but we'll have the freedom to play our best." New Zealand coach Ian Foster

"The World Cup's a very special event and there's no such thing as an easy Pool. We've got a lot of history of playing Italy. "We missed out on playing them at the last World Cup because of a hurricane so in some ways it's going to be a special occasion to play them.

"To have France in our pool is going to be special, it's a country with a lot of history and we've watched in admiration as they rebuild their team, they're building something very special for 2023." Italy coach Franco Smith, whose team are also in Pool A

"Obviously, New Zealand will be a big challenge but it's also a big inspiration for our guys. France are hosting it, so we really have the odds stacked against us." England captain Owen Farrell, whose team were drawn in Pool D with Japan and Argentina

"It's a great pool. If you look across them all, they're all tough pools, but the way that Japan and Argentina are going at the minute, obviously it's going to be a tough pool."

