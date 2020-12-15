Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Rescheduled Women's World Cup in NZ to start on March 4

The rescheduled Women's 50-over World Cup in New Zealand will start on March 4, 2022 with the final to be held on April 3, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:51 IST
Cricket-Rescheduled Women's World Cup in NZ to start on March 4

The rescheduled Women's 50-over World Cup in New Zealand will start on March 4, 2022 with the final to be held on April 3, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday. The tournament was originally scheduled for February-March next year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same six cities and venues will host the 31 matches during the tournament, with Hagley Oval in Christchurch to host the final under the lights. New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have qualified for the tournament, with three remaining teams to be confirmed through a qualifying event in Sri Lanka from June 26-July 10 next year.

Hosts New Zealand will take on a qualifying side in the opener in Tauranga while defending champions England, who won the previous event at home in 2017 by defeating India at Lord's, are scheduled to meet Australia the following day in Hamilton. The postponed tournament will continue to offer NZ$5.5 million ($3.89 million) in prize money, up almost 60% from the last edition.

All eight teams will play each other in a round-robin format with the top four advancing to the semi-finals. ($1 = 1.4138 New Zealand dollars)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Kenya, alleging political interference -minister

Somalia has cut ties with its neighbour Kenya, accusing it of political interference, Somalias information minister said on Tuesday, escalating a tiff from last month when it recalled its ambassador from Nairobi. Somalia calls back all its ...

Thai police admit 'giant' drug bust barely found a gram of ketamine

Thai authorities said on Tuesday that barely more than one gram 0.04 oz of ketamine had been found in a seizure that police had initially believed contained over 12 tonnes of the drug worth almost 1 billion. Wichai Chaimongkol, head of the ...

Hong Kong is becoming another Chinese-run communist city, says Pompeo

Hong Kong is becoming just another Chinese-run communist city, US State Secretary Michael Pompeo said on Monday, adding that the United States has challenged the imprisonment of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai under the National Security L...

Indian Navy senior-most submariner passes away due to Covid complications

Seniormost submariner of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Srikant, passed away due to Covid-19 related complications at Base Hospital in New Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.He was the Director General of Project Seabird.Ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020