West Indies to tour Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and 2 Tests in Jan

ANI | St John's | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:08 IST
CWI logo. Image Credit: ANI

West Indies have agreed in principle to a tour of Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests in January, subject to the finalisation of the medical and logistical details, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Tuesday. West Indies and Bangladesh will lock horns in three ODIs slated to begin from January 20 while the two-match Test series will start from February 3. "The Board of Directors of Cricket West Indies (CWI) has approved in principle the tour of Bangladesh, subject to the finalisation of the medical and logistical details within the tour Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)," CWI said in an official statement.

The approval in principle was made following a recommendation from CWI's Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), having received a detailed report from the pre-tour visit of Bangladesh by CWI Director and Member of the CWI and ICC MAC, Mansingh and Security Manager, Paul Slowe," the statement further read. The Windies cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on January 10 and will play a warm-up game ahead of the ODI series on January 18.

"CWI will continue discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) to fine-tune the various arrangements in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and team management unit," the statement from CWI said. West Indies recently toured New Zealand where they failed to win a match. The Keiron Pollard-led side lost the T20I series 2-0 and the Test team led by Jason Hodler had to face defeat in both the matches. (ANI)

