BCCI AGM in Ahmedabad on Dec 24; members to undergo RT-PCR test on Dec 22

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold its all-important 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad on December 24.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:38 IST
BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold its all-important 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad on December 24.

The BCCI secretary informed the state bodies on Tuesday that the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be the venue of the meeting. There will be RT-PCR tests on December 22 and the results will arrive on the 23rd keeping an eye on the safety protocols. In the mail, accessed by ANI, the secretary wrote: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, 24th December 2020. The Office Bearers have decided that the crucial meeting will take place at Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera. "As you are aware that our long-drawn battle against COVID-19 has not ended yet, the BCCI medical team has chalked out a detailed plan for everyone's safety and wellbeing. While we gather to take stock of the season gone by and look at the road ahead, it is important that we don't let our guard down. "The pandemic has unleashed unprecedented challenges but we have done our best to ride this tide. With your unflinching support and cooperation, we were able to pull off a tournament of the magnitude of the IPL. Time has now come to get back on our feet and resume our cricketing operations at home. I firmly believe that with discussion and dialogue, we will be able to turn the corner."

The AGM was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

