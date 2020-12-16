Left Menu
Development News Edition

We expect him to be there: Paine brushes aside fitness concerns around Smith ahead of India Test

Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith, whose fitness became a cause of concern after he missed a training session, was merely down with a stiff back and will play in the opening Test against India here, skipper Tim Paine said on Wednesday.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 16-12-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 10:36 IST
We expect him to be there: Paine brushes aside fitness concerns around Smith ahead of India Test

Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith, whose fitness became a cause of concern after he missed a training session, was merely down with a stiff back and will play in the opening Test against India here, skipper Tim Paine said on Wednesday. After doing a few stretching exercises and running drills at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, Smith had skipped the routine football session and headed straight to the dressing room in some discomfort. The day-night Test against India starts on Thursday Paine said it was not a serious niggle and a day's rest came as a ''blessing in disguise'' for the star.

''We expect Steve to be there. He has had a stiff back a number of times before and you can have that if you bat as much as he does at the nets,'' Paine said at the pre-match media interaction here. ''He has a stiff back before and yesterday was more precautionary. Obviously, come tomorrow, he gets through stiff back and finds a way to score runs like he always does,'' he added.

Australia have already been hit by multiple injuries, with David Warner (groin) and Will Pucovski (concussion) ruled out of the opening Test. Promising all-rounder Cameron Green, who will make his Test debut on Thursday, suffered a mild concussion after being hit on the head by a shot from Jasprit Bumrah in the pink ball warm-up match between India and Australia A in Sydney. He had to be replaced under the sport's concussion rules in that match and has since been monitored by Cricket Australia's medical staff.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers say; Russia successfully test launches heavy lift space rocket after long hiatus and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers saySamples of dust collected by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million km 186 million miles from Earth were...

Health News Roundup: Paris streets empty as COVID-19 curfew takes effect; U.S. CDC reports 300,032 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Paris streets empty as COVID-19 curfew takes effectBoutiques in the centre of the French capital shut early and shoppers hurried home to meet a new 800 p.m. curfew that took effect on Tue...

Indian Army kills two Pak soldiers along LoC opposite J-K's Naushera sector

Indian Army killed two Pakistan Army soldiers along the Line of Control LoC opposite the Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, said sources on Wednesday. According to sources, the incident happened on Tuesday.Two Pakistan ...

It was calculated risk: Gulshan Devaiah on shooting 'Unpaused' amid pandemic

Actor Gulshan Devaiah says shooting for his upcoming Amazon Prime Video anthology Unpaused during the coronavirus pandemic was a testament to the ability of art to thrive under all circumstances. Directed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020