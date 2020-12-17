Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Champion Chadwick to return for season two of W Series

"Winning the inaugural W Series Championship in 2019 was the biggest stepping stone in my career, providing me with so many amazing opportunities." Chadwick, who banked $500,000 in prize money for winning the title, has also been a development driver for the Williams F1 team, a role she hopes to continue in 2021.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:58 IST
Motor racing-Champion Chadwick to return for season two of W Series

Britain's Jamie Chadwick will seek to defend her crown when the all-female W Series returns for a second season next year as a support act to Formula One, organisers said on Thursday. The single-seater series, which uses identical Formula Three cars and whose eight races will accompany selected grands prix in Europe and North America, published an initial list of 18 drivers from 12 countries.

Chadwick, 22, who won the inaugural six-race series in 2019, topped the list ahead of Dutch runner-up Beitske Visser and third placed Briton Alice Powell. There was no championship this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chadwick's participation in 2021 had been in some doubt after she signed up with the Veloce team for the new electric off-road Extreme E series that is due to start next year. She made clear that defending her women's title was a priority, however.

"People are most aware of me because of W Series and the last two years have been a life-changing whirlwind," she said in a statement. "Winning the inaugural W Series Championship in 2019 was the biggest stepping stone in my career, providing me with so many amazing opportunities."

Chadwick, who banked $500,000 in prize money for winning the title, has also been a development driver for the Williams F1 team, a role she hopes to continue in 2021. The W Series next year offers points towards the mandatory F1 super licence and Chadwick said she was determined to earn as many as possible to take her a step closer to competing in Formula One.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapido expands 3-wheeler auto services to 11 more cities

Ride-hailing app Rapido on Thursday announced the expansion of its three-wheeler auto-rickshaw services to 11 more cities, spreading across the National Capital Region and five states. The platform, which currently caters to auto-rickshaw a...

Karnataka sees 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka has recorded 1,236 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,497 patients getting di...

Second COVID-19 wave hits West & Central Africa as weather cools

The second wave of coronavirus infections is hitting West and Central Africa, and experts are warning it could be worse than the first as cooler weather descends on a region where most countries cannot afford a vaccine. Nigeria, Niger, Maur...

Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan

Norwegian Airs shareholders endorsed the airlines financial rescue plan on Thursday in a series of votes, one of several hurdles the heavily indebted company must clear to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Norwegian Air now faces difficult neg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020